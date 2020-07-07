Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 495,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.