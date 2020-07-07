Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 205,611,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,553,564,000 after buying an additional 2,250,419 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $8,795,000.

CQP opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

