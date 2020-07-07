Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. 2,285,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

