Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,041 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $107.88 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

