Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Redburn Partners raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $10,751,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

