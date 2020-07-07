Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. 1,444,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,132,832. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

