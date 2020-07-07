BoutsPro Market Cap Tops $167,033.44 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 37% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $167,033.44 and $27,977.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.01971233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00181384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00062769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00113880 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

