Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Booking by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Booking by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,508,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG stock traded down $24.76 on Tuesday, reaching $1,679.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,170. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,648.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,676.55. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

