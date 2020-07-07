Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.33. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

