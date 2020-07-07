Blackmoon (BMC) Price Tops $0.0389 on Major Exchanges

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Liqui and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

