BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $10,631.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,053,240 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

