BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 183.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00695178 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004047 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

