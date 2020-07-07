Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of BGI stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
About Birks Group
