Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Birks Group alerts:

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.