Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellus Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 321,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.