Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $6,293.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,256,388 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

