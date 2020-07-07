Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.88 ($95.37).

BAYN opened at €67.06 ($75.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.26. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

