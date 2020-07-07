Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

