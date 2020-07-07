Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €80.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.88 ($95.37).

BAYN opened at €67.06 ($75.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.34 and a 200 day moving average of €65.26. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

