Bank of America Initiates Coverage on AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

