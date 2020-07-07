B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $79,000. AXA grew its stake in B2Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in B2Gold by 91.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,505,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,353,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 191,744 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

