AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

