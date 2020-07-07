Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes $841,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

NYSE EL traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.41. 39,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,802. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.14.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

