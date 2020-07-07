Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,588. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

