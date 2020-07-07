Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $285.67. 14,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $287.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.