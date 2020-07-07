Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.70. 5,799,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,034. The company has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,286 shares of company stock worth $93,644,377. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

