Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 53 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,502. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.