Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 155 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $21,677,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

