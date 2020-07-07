Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,564. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.