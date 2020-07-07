Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

