Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New $800,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.70. 60,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

