Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $1,500.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,423.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182 shares of company stock valued at $253,151 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

