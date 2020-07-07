Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $17.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,039.18. 175,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The company has a market cap of $1,524.79 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,585.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,162.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,955.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

