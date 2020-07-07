Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 179.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,304,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

