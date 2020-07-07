Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,726. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

