Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $307.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

