Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 201,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

