Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.59. 17,742,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,685,386. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $696.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

