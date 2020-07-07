Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 177,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 737,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,176,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.