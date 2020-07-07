Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 840 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Shares of BX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 108,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

