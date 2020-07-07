Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 57 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $278.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

