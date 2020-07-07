Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 458,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 939,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.