Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.