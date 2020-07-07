Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several analysts have commented on AINC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $35.72.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
