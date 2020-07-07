Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on AINC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $35.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

