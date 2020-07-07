Artfinity (AT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.67 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. In the last week, Artfinity has traded 89.2% higher against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $2.21 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

