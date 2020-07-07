Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$277.90 million.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.25. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$9.20 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.