Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$277.90 million.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.25. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$9.20 and a 12 month high of C$26.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

