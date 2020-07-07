Anglo American (NGLOY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/25/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2020 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/18/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/8/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/30/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/23/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American plc Unsponsored has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

