Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report sales of $737.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $673.11 million and the highest is $852.00 million. Apache reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

NYSE APA opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after purchasing an additional 876,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

