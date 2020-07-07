Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will report earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($1.44). Apache reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 990.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

Shares of APA stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apache by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apache by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

