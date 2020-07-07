Analysts Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $13.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $18.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.57 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

