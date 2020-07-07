Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

